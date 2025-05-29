Theatre inspections reveal alarming violations across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In Kakinada district, shockingly, one theatre failed to meet 12 mandatory norms, while two other theatres failed to meet 11 and 10 norms respectively. RDO S Malli Babu, who led inspections at 11 theatres including those in Pithapuram, Samalkot, and Kakinada Urban, reported serious violations including expired fire extinguishers, lack of fire safety, missing exit signage, and unsanitary conditions.
In one theatre, food quality failed to meet FSSAI standards, with cooking oil being reused repeatedly without replacement. Another was found selling tea at Rs 110, coffee at Rs 120, and Coke (650 ml) at Rs 210, without FSSAI certification and no provision of drinking water. Building plans were unavailable in several cases, and automatic fire suppression systems were missing.
As part of a statewide drive ordered by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, revenue and police officials have launched extensive inspections of cinema theatres across the state, focusing on safety, hygiene, pricing, and compliance with government norms.
In Vijayawada, officials inspected 36 theatres, including prominent multiplexes like PVP, Trendset, INOX, and Lila. Of these, 28 were operational, 22 in urban areas and six in Ibrahimpatnam and Mylavaram. Speaking to TNIE, RDO Kavuri Chaitanya said inspections focused on fire safety, disaster preparedness, parking, and maintenance. Reports will be submitted to district collectors shortly.
In East Godavari, Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu led a multi-departmental team to inspect Geetha, Apsara, Shyamala, and Swamy theatres in Rajahmundry. Checks included fire safety certification, electrical wiring, ticketing, hygiene, and water availability.
Officials verify fire safety and food pricing
In Vizianagaram, Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan, along with RDO Savaramma conducted surprise checks at Leela Mahal and other theatres. They reviewed seating, lighting, sanitation, parking and canteen conditions. Fire safety and food pricing were verified by interacting with the audience. “We acted on the directions of higher officials, and will soon file a report,” said Madhavan.
In Tanuku, Municipal Commissioner T Ram Kumar and Tahsildar DVS Ashok Varma instructed theatre managements to ensure cleanliness and transparency in pricing.
In response to theatre bandh threat, concerns were raised over parking, snacks prices, and quality standards. Pawan Kalyan ordered inspections to ensure theatres follow norms.
With over 1,300 theatres in the state, the government is tightening oversight to uphold safety and service standards for cinema-goers.