Union Cabinet approves Badvel-Nellore Corridor in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a 4-lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor with a length of 108.134 km at a cost of Rs 3,653.10 crore on National Highway 67 under the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) mode.

The proposed Badvel-Nellore Corridor will provide connectivity to important nodes in the three Industrial Corridors of Andhra Pradesh, i.e., Kopparthy Node on the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), Orvakal Node on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC), and Krishnapatnam Node on Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC).

This will have a positive impact on the Logistic Performance Index (LPI) of the country.

Badvel-Nellore Corridor starts from Gopavaram village on the existing National Highway 67 in Kadapa district and terminates at the Krishnapatnam Port Junction on NH-16 (Chennai-Kolkata) in Nellore district, and will also provide strategic connectivity to Krishnapatnam Port, which has been identified as a priority node under Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.