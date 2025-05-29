Visakhapatnam to host Milan 2026, International Fleet Review

VIJAYAWADA: The Port City is set to host the Milan 2026, a biennial Indian Navy’s flagship exercise, and the International Fleet Review from February 14 to 24. On Wednesday, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena met Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at the Secretariat.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary clarified that the State government will provide all necessary support and assistance to make the event a grand success. These events also help Andhra Pradesh in garnering international recognition in terms of tourism, he affirmed.

The Chief Secretary said that since the President of India, the Prime Minister, and other dignitaries from various countries will be attending the Fleet Review, appropriate arrangements should be made accordingly. He also stressed the need to take steps to beautify Visakhapatnam city in all respects, especially in terms of improving roads, and installation of electric lights. He advised the Visakhapatnam Collector, VMRDA, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, National Highways Authority of India, and Eastern Naval Command officials to take further steps.

Furthermore, he directed the speedy completion of various civil works that are currently in progress. Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena said that 145 countries have been invited to the International Fleet Review and Milan 2026 events which will be held between February 14 to 24. He said that the top brass of the respective navies and other representatives are also expected to attend in large numbers.

Principal Secretary (GAD) Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration Department) S Suresh Kumar, International Fleet Review Commodore Aby Mathew and other officials were present.