YSRCP former social media in-charge Bhargav quizzed over posts on NDA

GUNTUR: YSRCP former social media in-charge Sajjala Bhargav Reddy appeared before Mangalagiri Rural Police on Wednesday in connection with a case involving obscene social media posts aimed at top NDA leaders. The interrogation lasted over 90 minutes at the rural police station.

The case dates back to November 2024, when leaders of the ITDP filed a complaint alleging that Bhargav Reddy and fellow YSRCP leader Parvatham Sudhakar Reddy shared offensive content online targeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Bhargav Reddy was asked more than 20 questions, but officials described his answers as vague and unsatisfactory. The inquiry is being conducted following High Court guidelines.

Initial findings indicate that some of the objectionable posts were circulated using fake social media accounts, allegedly created under the direction of local YSRCP leaders and shared by party loyalists.

Police have registered cases under Sections 509, 353, and other applicable provisions of the BNS.

Bhargav Reddy had earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail, but his plea was dismissed, allowing police to proceed with interrogation.