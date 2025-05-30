23k get free admission in private schools under RTE in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The first phase lottery results for free admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act have been released, with 23,117 seats allotted to eligible children across private schools in the State.

Of the 37,427 children who applied, 28,561 were found eligible after six stages of verification. Parents will receive the results via SMS. Full details are available at https://cse.ap.gov.in. Admitted students must confirm their seats at the respective schools by June 7. The phase-II results will be out on June 11.