Andhra CM Naidu announces ‘Op clean politics’ against financial terrorists

KADAPA: Drawing inspiration from ‘Operation Sindoor’, TDP National President and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Operation Clean Politics’ to root out financial terrorists from state politics.
Speaking at a public meeting on the concluding day of Mahanadu in Kadapa, Naidu called for a new era of positive and progressive politics. He emphasised that while traditional terrorists pose a serious threat to the nation, economic terrorists disguised as politicians are even more dangerous to society. He pledged to rid the state of such elements through ‘Operation Clean Politics’.
Recalling how previous YSRCP government plundered the state through scandals involving land, sand, liquor, and mining, Naidu condemned the public health crisis triggered by the proliferation of illegal brands and drugs, as well as the rampant encroachment of forests and water bodies.
He accused the YSRCP of building an illegal empire, from palatial residences to massive estates, and warned them to change their ways.
I am here for the future of our youth, says Naidu
Highlighting the TDP’s legacy, Naidu said his party serves as a case study in effective governance and political accountability, standing in stark contrast to the YSRCP’s record of mismanagement.
On regional development, Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to transform Rayalaseema from a neglected region into the “necklace” of Andhra Pradesh. Identifying factionalism as the primary barrier to progress, he pledged to maintain a firm stance against it. His comprehensive development blueprint includes education, irrigation, horticulture, industry, green energy, tourism, highways, industrial corridors, and industrial nodes.
He noted that several key institutions were established during the TDP’s tenure, including IIT Tirupati, IISER, the Indian Culinary Institute, National Sanskrit University, Urdu University in Kurnool, and the Central University and National Academy of Customs in Anantapur.
Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP government for leaving the Haj House in Kadapa incomplete. “We will finish it in six months,” he assured. Under the Lepakshi-Orvakal corridor, major sectors such as defence, aerospace, electronics, automotive, drones, and green energy will be developed. A proposal for establishing a High Court bench in Kurnool has also been submitted.
He reaffirmed the construction of the Kadapa Steel Plant, with work starting by June 12. The steel plant will be built in two phases costing Rs 4,500 crores each, creating 6,000 jobs. Development of industrial nodes at Kopparti and Orvakallu is underway with Rs 5,000 crore investments.
Regarding water and agriculture, Naidu recalled that the TDP was the first to recognize the plight of farmers in Rayalaseema, launching key projects such as Telugu Ganga, KC Canal, Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari, and Machameri lift irrigation. Additional initiatives like the Vedavati, Alaganur, and Gandikota lift schemes were also started by the TDP, but later neglected by the YSRCP. The Annamayya project, which suffered damage under the YSRCP’s tenure, will be reconstructed.
Naidu pointed out that the TDP spent Rs 12,441 crore on irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, compared to only Rs 2,000 crore by the YSRCP. His vision includes interlinking rivers from Vamsadhara to Penna and completing Phases 1 and 2 of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project with a budget of Rs 3,873 crore. He announced the immediate release of Rs 1,000 crore to complete the Galeru-Nagari project to ensure water supply to Kadapa.
Naidu pledged to make Rayalaseema a hub for horticultural crops and to develop Gandikota into the “Grand Canyon of AP”, a premier tourist destination featuring a 100-foot statue of Sri Krishna Devaraya.
Temple tourism will be promoted across Tirupati, Ontimitta, Kalahasti, Kanipakam, Srisailam, Ahobilam, Mantralayam, and Puttaparthi. He vowed to eradicate poverty in Rayalaseema with good governance. He urged voters to evaluate parties based on their ability to deliver development.
Naidu declared that empowering youth and decentralizing development are the core pillars of his administration. He credited the TDP’s recent election victory largely to youth participation. “I am here for the future of our youth. If we create opportunities, they will achieve miracles,” he stated. He reiterated his promise to create 20 lakh jobs, revealing that Rs 7.5 lakh crore in investments have been attracted, resulting in employment for six lakh people.
Citing improvements in investor confidence since his return to power in the State, Naidu said, Over Rs 4.95 lakh crore worth of MoUs have already been signed, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in domestic investments and the second-fastest growing state nationally. Major corporations such as Google, TCS, Reliance, ArcelorMittal, BPCL, NTPC, and LG are investing in the state. Plans are underway to establish a Quantum Valley in Amaravati and to make AP a global hub for the knowledge economy, including remote work opportunities.
Naidu concluded by highlighting six new legislative resolutions introduced at Mahanadu, aimed at ushering in transformative leadership. He reiterated the goal of achieving Swarna Andhra by 2047. By 2029, the vision is to eliminate poverty and ensure housing and basic necessities for all. “The cadre is the true leader,” Naidu reaffirmed.