Andhra CM Naidu announces ‘Op clean politics’ against financial terrorists

I am here for the future of our youth, says Naidu

Highlighting the TDP’s legacy, Naidu said his party serves as a case study in effective governance and political accountability, standing in stark contrast to the YSRCP’s record of mismanagement.

On regional development, Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to transform Rayalaseema from a neglected region into the “necklace” of Andhra Pradesh. Identifying factionalism as the primary barrier to progress, he pledged to maintain a firm stance against it. His comprehensive development blueprint includes education, irrigation, horticulture, industry, green energy, tourism, highways, industrial corridors, and industrial nodes.

He noted that several key institutions were established during the TDP’s tenure, including IIT Tirupati, IISER, the Indian Culinary Institute, National Sanskrit University, Urdu University in Kurnool, and the Central University and National Academy of Customs in Anantapur.

Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP government for leaving the Haj House in Kadapa incomplete. “We will finish it in six months,” he assured. Under the Lepakshi-Orvakal corridor, major sectors such as defence, aerospace, electronics, automotive, drones, and green energy will be developed. A proposal for establishing a High Court bench in Kurnool has also been submitted.

He reaffirmed the construction of the Kadapa Steel Plant, with work starting by June 12. The steel plant will be built in two phases costing Rs 4,500 crores each, creating 6,000 jobs. Development of industrial nodes at Kopparti and Orvakallu is underway with Rs 5,000 crore investments.

Regarding water and agriculture, Naidu recalled that the TDP was the first to recognize the plight of farmers in Rayalaseema, launching key projects such as Telugu Ganga, KC Canal, Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari, and Machameri lift irrigation. Additional initiatives like the Vedavati, Alaganur, and Gandikota lift schemes were also started by the TDP, but later neglected by the YSRCP. The Annamayya project, which suffered damage under the YSRCP’s tenure, will be reconstructed.