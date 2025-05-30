Andhra HC grants bail to PSR in actress harassment case

VIJAYAWADA: The HC on Thursday granted bail to former Intelligence Chief and senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu in the alleged harassment of doctor and actress Kadambari Jethwani, imposing strict conditions.

Justice Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao clarified that detailed orders would follow and made remarks regarding police conduct. The court expressed displeasure over the police labelling the case filed by businessman Kukkala Vidyasagar against Jethwani as false.

“It is the responsibility of courts to determine innocence and guilt. The job of the police is limited to completing the investigation and filing the charge sheet,” Justice said.

The HC warned that counter-cases against police could cause chaos, stressed the need for verification, and criticised misuse of law, questioning excessive witness examination like in the Rajiv Gandhi case.