Andhra High Court grants anticipatory bail to ex-MLA Vamsi in illegal mining case

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former Gannavaram MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan in connection with an illegal mining case.

Additionally, the court permitted Vamsi, who is suffering from lung-related ailments, to receive medical treatment at a private hospital.

While hearing the bail petition, Justice Nunepalli Harinath directed Vamsi to provide two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and mandated his appearance before the investigating officer on the second Saturday of every month until the chargesheet is filed. The case was registered by Gannavaram police on May 15, following a complaint by Krishna District Mines Department officials, who alleged that Vamsi and his associates engaged in illegal mining in Bapulapadu, Gannavaram, and Vijayawada Rural areas, causing financial loss to the government exchequer.

Senior advocate S Sriram, representing Vamsi, argued that the police acted with malice, filing the case immediately upon receiving the complaint late at night.

He further contended that the case was based on a vigilance report concerning mining activities that allegedly occurred five years ago.