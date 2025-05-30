Andhra Pradesh accelerating installation of solar rooftops under Surya Ghar: Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is accelerating the rollout of rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, with a target of 20 lakh units by the end of 2025, Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand said during a review meeting in Vijayawada on Thursday.

He directed DISCOMs and NREDCAP to achieve three lakh rooftop solar connections by June 2025, assigning 75,000 each to APCPDCL, APSPDCL, and APEPDCL, and another 75,000 to NREDCAP. Weekly progress reviews have been scheduled.

Special focus will be given to SC and ST households, which are eligible for 2-kilowatt rooftop systems free of cost. Backwards Class families will receive a subsidy of Rs 80,000—Rs 60,000 from the Centre and Rs 20,000 from the State, towards the Rs 1.20 lakh installation cost.

Each district will develop a model village to demonstrate the scheme. For SC/ST households, the state aims to install 5.87 lakh systems, generating 1,743 million units annually. Installations must be completed within six months of the Letter of Award and will be maintained free for five years.