KADAPA: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has announced a Pemmasani Chandra Sekharcomprehensive plan to transform Gandikota into a world-class tourism destination.

Accompanied by Jammalamadugu MLA Ch Adinarayana Reddy, Pemmasani visited Gandikota on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, he said the Union Tourism Ministry had sanctioned Rs 78 crore for the development of the region. Taking a peep into history, he lauded the region’s rich heritage and architectural grandeur, comparing it to the Grand Canyon in the United States.

“The only difference is that Gandikota has a flowing river running through it, making it even more unique,” he said.

Despite the historical and strategic importance of Gandikota, it was neglected during the YSRCP regime, the Union Minister said.

He assured that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a 100-foot statue of Sri Krishnadevaraya will be installed at Gandikota as a tribute to its glorious past. He also revealed that tenders for the development works are in their final stages.

“Gandikota is a symbol of Rayalaseema’s strength and pride.This government is committed to making it globally recognised,” he said.

TDP NRI leader Koganti Jayaram, BJP and Jana Sena leaders were also present.