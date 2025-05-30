Attempt to murder case filed against Pulivendula civic chief, 14 others in Andhra

KADAPA: Pulivendula police on Wednesday night registered a case against 15 individuals, including Municipal Chairman P Varaprasad, and Vice-Chairman Hafeez, following a controversial incident involving the removal of decorations erected by TDP cadre ahead of the three-day Mahanadu.

The case was registered just hours after MP YS Avinash Reddy addressed a press conference. Out of the 15 accused, 13 YSRCP activists were taken into custody overnight. The sudden arrests sparked political ripples, alerting the MP to rush to the police station to question the officials.

In response, the police informed him that the arrests were based on complaints regarding the alleged desecration of TDP flags and decorative arches, which were reportedly pulled down and trampled.

The police refrained from disclosing further details about the nature of the case, stating that the investigation is still underway.

With no clear answers from the police, Avinash eventually left the station. Later, the activists were ‘secretly’ shifted to Vemula police station, where media and visitors were denied access.

Later, when the FIR details became public, the presence of IPC Section 307 (Attempt to Murder) in the charges shocked the party circles. However, when questioned, Pulivendula DSP Murali Naik and Circle Inspector Chand Basha declined to elaborate, stating that the case is under investigation.

The arrested underwent medical tests at Pulivendula government hospital, and were later presented before the magistrate in Jammalamadugu.