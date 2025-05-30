Bapatla Collector orders eco-friendly practices in aqua industry, resorts in Andhra

GUNTUR: Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali has directed aqua industry operators, resort owners and hoteliers to run their establishments in an environmentally responsible manner.

During a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday, he emphasised the need to safeguard local irrigation resources and prevent pollution. He instructed aqua unit owners to allocate at least half an acre for waste management and warned against discharging waste into agricultural canals.

All prawn processing units must comply with government regulations and implement environmental safeguards within 45 days, he ordered. Of the 20 aqua hatcheries in the district, seven are operating without licenses and were mandated to obtain permits within a month. Resort owners were advised to reduce plastic use and shift to glass alternatives. He emphasised compliance with Coastal Regulation Zone norms.