Let’s set aside egos, there will be no divorce, says Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh

KADAPA: TDP national general secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has emphasised the importance of unity in governance and the need for political humility. Addressing a massive public gathering as part of the TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa on Thursday, he said the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, with the full support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working efficiently to develop the State on all fronts.
Lokesh called for humility in leadership, drawing lessons from the previous regime’s downfall. “Arrogance destroyed the past rulers. From 151 seats, they were reduced to just 11. Power should never disconnect us from the ground. We should serve people whether we are in power or not,” he stressed.
Addressing concerns within the alliance, he acknowledged minor issues but emphasised unity. “Even small families have internal issues. In an alliance, it is natural. But we should put egos aside and work together. Write this down - there will be no break-up. If we want the State to prosper and people to be happy, we should stay united,” he asserted.
Lokesh underscored the importance of government continuity for sustained progress. Reflecting on the development achieved during 2014-19, he said the change in government in 2019 halted Andhra Pradesh’s development momentum, and sent it back by 30 years due to poor governance.
“If we had continued from 2019 to 2024, the State would have witnessed unparalleled growth,” he said. He launched a fierce attack on the previous YSRCP government, alleging that their rule brought AP to the brink of collapse.
Lokesh accused the YSRCP regime of converting ‘Annapurna Andhra Pradesh into Appula Andhra Pradesh’ through reckless governance, and unchecked corruption.
“Thousands of innocent lives were lost due to the unregulated sale of cheap and dangerous liquor,” he charged. “They looted public wealth, destroyed the State, and fled,” he alleged, pledging that the TDP, under ‘Operation Clean Politics’, will drive out economic terrorists from AP. He cited the illegal arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, and widespread intimidation of party workers as evidence of a tyrannical rule. “We faced false cases, brutal attacks, and arrests, but our courage remained unshaken,” he said.
He praised TDP activists for their resilience, highlighting inspiring stories of workers who stood firm even under violence and pressure. Lokesh celebrated the historic scale and spirit of Mahanadu held in Kadapa, calling it a true mass celebration.
“In 2024, we achieved a record 94% strike rate - 164 out of 175 Assembly seats. This is not just a record; it’s an all-time high. The very people who claimed they would wipe out the TDP couldn’t retain even a trace of their address,” he said, mocking the YSRCP’s pre-poll claim of winning all 175 seats.
He lauded the spirit of party loyalists, saluting them for guarding the party flag even during the toughest times.
“In the TDP, the worker is the leader,” Lokesh declared, affirming that the party remains rooted to its grassroots base.
He emphasised that the six resolutions passed unanimously during Mahanadu, focused on Telugu pride, women’s empowerment, youth development, support to farmers, and re-engineering public service delivery. “From Politburo members to grassroots workers, these resolutions should become our guiding breath,” he said. He underscored that governance should be local, people-focused, and efficient. “Our goal is to make people smile again. If you bring any issue to our notice, we are ready to solve it,” Lokesh assured.
He outlined plans to transform Rayalaseema into a hub for automobiles, electronics, and renewable energy, and to bring in large-scale investments. Already, agreements have been signed for `8.5 lakh crore investments promising six lakh jobs, Lokesh revealed. “Every promise made during my Yuvagalam Padayatra is being fulfilled,” he asserted.
Lokesh didn’t hold back from invoking the much-discussed ‘Red Book’. “Just the mention of it gives some people panic attacks. But ‘Red Book’ means implementing BR Ambedkar’s Constitution. Those who violated laws and oppressed people will be punished lawfully,” he declared.
Without naming individuals, he emphasised that unlike the previous government, the TDP will not indulge in revenge. “No unnecessary comments. Let our work speak,” he urged TDP workers.
He lauded the collaboration among Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Modi, stating that the alliance was formed solely to save the State. “There will be no divorce in this alliance. We should set aside egos and work together,” Lokesh asserted.