Let’s set aside egos, there will be no divorce, says Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh

KADAPA: TDP national general secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has emphasised the importance of unity in governance and the need for political humility. Addressing a massive public gathering as part of the TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa on Thursday, he said the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, with the full support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working efficiently to develop the State on all fronts.

Lokesh called for humility in leadership, drawing lessons from the previous regime’s downfall. “Arrogance destroyed the past rulers. From 151 seats, they were reduced to just 11. Power should never disconnect us from the ground. We should serve people whether we are in power or not,” he stressed.

Addressing concerns within the alliance, he acknowledged minor issues but emphasised unity. “Even small families have internal issues. In an alliance, it is natural. But we should put egos aside and work together. Write this down - there will be no break-up. If we want the State to prosper and people to be happy, we should stay united,” he asserted.

Lokesh underscored the importance of government continuity for sustained progress. Reflecting on the development achieved during 2014-19, he said the change in government in 2019 halted Andhra Pradesh’s development momentum, and sent it back by 30 years due to poor governance.