MSME Skill Centre to boost employment in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemasani Chandrasekhar has announced the establishment of a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Skill Centre at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) near Amaravati to boost employment opportunities for youth.

Aligning with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s goal of generating 20 lakh jobs and IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s vision for skill development in the capital region, the Centre has approved a ‘spoke hub’ model to be connected to this training facility, he revealed.

The skill centre will be housed in the distance education wing of ANU, spanning 30,000 square feet on a 35-year lease. It will offer free training to 20 batches of students, especially those with engineering and MBA backgrounds. The curriculum is designed to meet industry requirements and improve employability.

Training modules will cover machine handling, business operations, marketing, and raw material procurement. ANU will also establish a dedicated Skill Development Centre to supply trained professionals to various sectors. Pemmasani affirmed that the centre would open up employment avenues for thousands of youth.