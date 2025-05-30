Operate more international flight services from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Chambers urges IndiGo

VIJAYAWADA: A team from IndiGo Airlines, led by Associate Director of Sales (South India) Saurabh Sachdeva, met office-bearers of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) in Vijayawada on Thursday.

AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao highlighted the growing aviation potential in the Vijayawada region and urged IndiGo to introduce more international flights. “We thank IndiGo for launching the Vijayawada-Kurnool direct flight. There is an immense demand for international connectivity from Vijayawada, especially to Dubai and Singapore,” he said, citing the large NRI population, student migration, and growing business community.

He pointed out that prior to the pandemic, IndiGo operated a direct flight from Vijayawada to Singapore with over 80% occupancy.

He added that increasing industrial activity and capital city development have further boosted demand.

He also requested the use of larger aircraft like Airbus or Boeing to accommodate both passengers and belly cargo, and proposed direct flights from Vijayawada to Varanasi.