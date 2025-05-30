Ration distribution to resume June 1 with improved transparency and doorstep delivery: Minister Nadendla Manohar

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has announced that fair price shops across the State will resume distributing essential commodities to ration cardholders starting June 1, emphasising seamless delivery to uphold public trust.

Speaking after inspecting the trial run of essentials’ distribution at Ration Shop No. 218 in Vijayawada on Thursday, he urged dealers to ensure transparency in the public distribution system.

Accompanied by Civil Supplies Commissioner Saurabh Gaur, he also visited a service camp at the Sub-Collector’s office to review e-POS, and weighing machine maintenance, ensuring operational readiness.

Manohar highlighted the NDA government’s commitment to eliminating irregularities, with measures like home delivery of ration for the differently-abled, and those over 65 by the 5th of every month. Ration shops will operate from the 1st to 15th, including Sundays, from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 to 8 pm.

WhatsApp groups will provide real-time updates to cardholders, and ensure uninterrupted supply of ration. Dealers were instructed to maintain the shop premises clean, besides adhering to accurate measurements.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government’s Mobile Dispensing Unit system, which caused delays and forced cardholders to chase delivery vehicles. The new software, tested during the trial, uses biometric authentication for streamlined PDS distribution. A portability feature allows cardholders to get ration at nearby shops, while a dedicated app tracks stock and distribution to curb corruption.