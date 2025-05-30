Vigilance probe confirms Rs 300-crore TUDA fund swindling during YSRCP government

TIRUPATI: An inquiry by the Vigilance Department in Tirupati has confirmed the misappropriation of Rs 300 crore Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) funds during the previous YSRCP regime.

In response to the complaint of Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani) and orders of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Vigilance and Enforcement Department officials initiated the inquiry and submitted a report to the Director General of Police (Vigilance and Enforcement). It will be forwarded to the CMO for appropriate departmental action.

Reliable sources in the Vigilance Department have confirmed that most of the allegations were found to be true, with subject-wise remarks clearly outlined in the report.

According to the report accessed by the TNIE, key findings of the vigilance Investigation shed light on the illegal fund transfers to MPDOs, favouritism in allotments of contracts, violation of environmental norms, construction of a road in a private layout, misuse of vehicles and maintenance funds, benami transactions for benches, TUDA funded personal surveys, and irregular appointments of contractual staff.

It is learnt that nearly Rs 200 crores of TUDA funds were illegally transferred to the accounts of six Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) in the Chandragiri constituency between 2019 and 2024, violating established State government financial guidelines.