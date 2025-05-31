Bodies of twin infants found in drainage canal in Tirupati district

NELLORE: In a shocking incident, sanitation workers found the bodies of twin infants while clearing garbage in a drainage canal in Ashok Nagar of Gudur town in Tirupati district on Friday.

Upon spotting the bodies, the workers and local residents immediately alerted the police. Police arrived at the scene, registered a case, and launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident has sparked speculation among residents, who are questioning whether the infants were washed into the canal or dumped there. Police are examining CCTV footage to determine the circumstances behind the incident.