Chief Secretary Vijayanand reviews progress of upcoming energy projects in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand held a review meeting with the top brass of the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) and the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) in Vijayawada on Friday.
The officials discussed the progress of upcoming thermal, hydel, and pumped storage power projects in the State.
He noted that the 1,350 MW Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Project has been awarded, while other pumped storage projects at Kamalapadu, Yaganti, Rajupalem, Aravetipalli, Gadikota, and Deenepalli are advancing through feasibility studies and DPR preparation.
He directed APGENCO to arrange the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Upper Sileru project, to be led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar.
During the meeting, Vijayanand reported that APGENCO and APPDCL achieved a 14% increase in total energy generation from April 2024 to March 2025.
On the occasion, Vijayanand emphasised timely project execution and inter-departmental coordination to secure statutory and Ministry of Environment & Forests clearances, thereby maintaining momentum in achieving project milestones to meet Andhra Pradesh’s growing power demand and ensure energy sustainability, with monthly reviews of the action plan for ongoing projects.
Regarding the hydel projects, the Chief Secretary announced that the 960 MW Polavaram Hydro Electric Project will be commissioned by January 2027, with civil and electro-mechanical components, including powerhouse units and structural installations, under active implementation.
Emphasis on achieving record participants for Yoga Day
During a review meeting on the arrangements for Yogandhra campaign and International Yoga Day celebrations, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand emphasised that necessary step have been taken to achieve the Guinness record in a way that no one could surpass it in near future.
On this occasion, he directed the officials to make appropriate arrangements to ensure the participation of at least 2 crore people in yoga events across the State on June 21. He also tasked the Collectors with appointing nodal officers for smooth conduct of yoga events on June 21.