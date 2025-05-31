Chief Secretary Vijayanand reviews progress of upcoming energy projects in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand held a review meeting with the top brass of the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) and the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) in Vijayawada on Friday.

The officials discussed the progress of upcoming thermal, hydel, and pumped storage power projects in the State.

He noted that the 1,350 MW Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Project has been awarded, while other pumped storage projects at Kamalapadu, Yaganti, Rajupalem, Aravetipalli, Gadikota, and Deenepalli are advancing through feasibility studies and DPR preparation.

He directed APGENCO to arrange the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Upper Sileru project, to be led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar.

During the meeting, Vijayanand reported that APGENCO and APPDCL achieved a 14% increase in total energy generation from April 2024 to March 2025.