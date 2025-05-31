Kondakarla Ava set to be Andhra Pradesh’s first ‘Conservation Reserve’

VISAKHAPATNAM: Soon, Andhra Pradesh will designate Kondakarla Ava in Anakapalle district as the state’s first-ever ‘Conservative Reserve’.

Located about 50 km southwest of Visakhapatnam, Kondakarla Ava is the second-largest natural freshwater lake in the state after Kolleru. Fed by the Sarada river and Anakapalle Ava, the lake is surrounded by farmlands and supports both agriculture and inland fishing. It is also a rich ecological habitat, home to diverse flora and fauna.

On May 27, Anakapalle Collector Vijaya Krishnan held a coordination meeting with officials from the forest, tourism, irrigation, fisheries, and revenue departments to review progress on the proposal.

Anakapalle District Forest Officer (DFO) M Samuel told TNIE, “This will be the state’s first conservation reserve. The Collector has directed all departments to provide inputs regarding boundaries, scope, and necessary interventions. Around 700 acres have been marked as the proposed conservation reserve. We will meet again next week to present these reports and move forward collectively.”

He added that the proposal has already been sent to the government.

“We have already sent the representations and approvals to the government, and it is very keen on declaring Kondakarla Ava as a conservation reserve,” he noted.

Highlighting the importance, Samuel explained, “This move will primarily help us protect the bird species found here. It will also improve the livelihoods of local fishermen who depend on the lake. It will also help streamline rights and responsibilities under a unified framework, opening doors to CSR funding and other developmental resources.”

The lake is a haven for biodiversity, hosting over 123 birds species, including pheasant-tailed jacanas, purple swamphens, bitterns, and ducks such as the tufted duck and fulvous whistling-duck. The vulnerable smooth-coated otter is also found here, along with 24 aquatic plants.

Over 100 households depend on the lake for fishing, with traditional palm boats still in use. More than 20 species of fish have been recorded in the lake, making it a vital source of income and food for the local community.

Welcoming the proposal, environmentalist Vivek Rathod, founder of Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE), emphasised the need for an ecologically balanced approach.