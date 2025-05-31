Kondakarla Ava set to be Andhra Pradesh’s first ‘Conservation Reserve’

VISAKHAPATNAM: Soon, Andhra Pradesh will designate Kondakarla Ava in Anakapalle district as the state’s first-ever ‘Conservative Reserve’.
Located about 50 km southwest of Visakhapatnam, Kondakarla Ava is the second-largest natural freshwater lake in the state after Kolleru. Fed by the Sarada river and Anakapalle Ava, the lake is surrounded by farmlands and supports both agriculture and inland fishing. It is also a rich ecological habitat, home to diverse flora and fauna.
On May 27, Anakapalle Collector Vijaya Krishnan held a coordination meeting with officials from the forest, tourism, irrigation, fisheries, and revenue departments to review progress on the proposal.
Anakapalle District Forest Officer (DFO) M Samuel told TNIE, “This will be the state’s first conservation reserve. The Collector has directed all departments to provide inputs regarding boundaries, scope, and necessary interventions. Around 700 acres have been marked as the proposed conservation reserve. We will meet again next week to present these reports and move forward collectively.”
He added that the proposal has already been sent to the government.
“We have already sent the representations and approvals to the government, and it is very keen on declaring Kondakarla Ava as a conservation reserve,” he noted.
Highlighting the importance, Samuel explained, “This move will primarily help us protect the bird species found here. It will also improve the livelihoods of local fishermen who depend on the lake. It will also help streamline rights and responsibilities under a unified framework, opening doors to CSR funding and other developmental resources.”
The lake is a haven for biodiversity, hosting over 123 birds species, including pheasant-tailed jacanas, purple swamphens, bitterns, and ducks such as the tufted duck and fulvous whistling-duck. The vulnerable smooth-coated otter is also found here, along with 24 aquatic plants.
Over 100 households depend on the lake for fishing, with traditional palm boats still in use. More than 20 species of fish have been recorded in the lake, making it a vital source of income and food for the local community.
Welcoming the proposal, environmentalist Vivek Rathod, founder of Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE), emphasised the need for an ecologically balanced approach.
Kondakarla Ava protection long over due: Expert
He said, “While creating walking tracks, installing lights, and providing basic amenities like washrooms, equal attention must be paid to improve ecological conditions. This is a paradise for birds, but large trees that are critical for nesting are lacking around the lake. Focus must be placed on improving habita, such as planting native trees and better waste management.”
He further added, “There are villages around the lake. Hiring at least one or two people from each village for conservation work will help both economically and ecologically. Locals understand the landscape better than outside contract workers and will contribute to long-term protection.”
Rathod also recommended setting up an interpretation centre. “Such a centre could educate visitors about the lake’s biodiversity, features, species, and threats before they begin their visit. Regular bird walks and biodiversity walks would also help the public appreciate and understand the area’s rich biodiversity, going beyond just knowing it’s a reserve,” he opined.
A subject expert who previously studied the lake, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Kondakarla Ava is unique, being the only freshwater wetland near the coast between Coringa-Kolleru in the south and Chilika in the north. It has suffered long from encroachments and pollution, and its protection is long overdue. The government’s decision to protect is a good move, but how it is done will determine the outcome. Wetlands like this also play a vital role in recharging groundwater aquifers.”
Conservation efforts began in 2022 under then DFO Anant Shankar, who had proposed declaring the lake a conservation or community reserve. Plans included forming a citizen group called ‘Kondakarla Ava Mitra’ and launching a mobile app for ecological monitoring using remote sensing and GIS tools.
There are currently 115 conservation reserves in India, with the highest number, 33 reserves, found in Jammu and Kashmir. Once officially declared, Kondakarla Ava will become the 116th conservation reserve in the country and the first in Andhra Pradesh.
