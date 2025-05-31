No change in schedule of Mega DSC: Andhra Pradesh govt

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has made it clear that the Mega DSC-2025 examination will be held as scheduled from June 6, dismissing the widespread demand on social media from aspirants for its postponement.
In a statement issued on Friday, the School Education Department clarified that any delay in conducting the exam will jeopardise the future of 2.45 lakh candidates, and disrupt the academic year for lakhs of school students.
The government reiterated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu signed the Mega DSC file on June 13, 2024, soon after assuming office as part of his commitment to strengthen the education system in the State, and fulfil the aspirations of unemployed youth.
Under the leadership of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, the government initiated the process to fill 16,347 teacher posts, and ensured that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was conducted transparently twice.
The Mega DSC syllabus was uploaded on the official website in November 2024, giving aspirants more than six months to prepare for the exam. Responding to the aspirants’ plea for over a 90-day preparation period post-notification, the government explained that the recruitment process was initiated with the issuance of GO No. 27 on June 13, 2024, and candidates were given ample time to qualify through two TETs.
Further delay will force new teachers to join in the middle of the academic year, causing a loss of four to five months of syllabus coverage for students, and negatively impact their academic progress, it said.
On the demand for one question paper per district, the government said the Computer-Based Test (CBT) model, followed in DSC-2018 and Special DSC-2019, ensures transparency, avoids human error, prevents paper leak, and enables real-time evaluation. The court has also upheld the normalisation policy adopted for such large-scale exams.
Addressing the demand for age relaxation for OC candidates, the government said the maximum age limit has been extended from 42 to 44 years, and for SC, ST and BC candidates it is 49 years, while for persons with disabilities (PWD), the limit is 54 years.
Dismissing the objection that TET was not conducted for Mega DSC, the government clarified that apart from the two State-level TETs held in February, and October 2024, candidates who cleared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in December 2024 are also eligible for Mega DSC.
Regarding appeals to consider the exam schedule with a humanitarian perspective, the government asserted that adequate opportunities have already been provided through two TETs, and a six-month preparation window.
Though the original plan was to complete the recruitment before the commencement of academic year, the notification was issued on April 20, 2025 due to administrative delay, and SC classification issue. Filling the teacher posts without any delay is critical to ensure smooth progress of academic year, and safeguard the interests of lakhs of DSC aspirants, it said.