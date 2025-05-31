No change in schedule of Mega DSC: Andhra Pradesh govt

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has made it clear that the Mega DSC-2025 examination will be held as scheduled from June 6, dismissing the widespread demand on social media from aspirants for its postponement.

In a statement issued on Friday, the School Education Department clarified that any delay in conducting the exam will jeopardise the future of 2.45 lakh candidates, and disrupt the academic year for lakhs of school students.

The government reiterated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu signed the Mega DSC file on June 13, 2024, soon after assuming office as part of his commitment to strengthen the education system in the State, and fulfil the aspirations of unemployed youth.

Under the leadership of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, the government initiated the process to fill 16,347 teacher posts, and ensured that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was conducted transparently twice.

The Mega DSC syllabus was uploaded on the official website in November 2024, giving aspirants more than six months to prepare for the exam. Responding to the aspirants’ plea for over a 90-day preparation period post-notification, the government explained that the recruitment process was initiated with the issuance of GO No. 27 on June 13, 2024, and candidates were given ample time to qualify through two TETs.