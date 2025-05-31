Our united efforts ensured success of Mahanadu: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu expressed happiness over the successful conduct of Mahanadu in Kadapa district. He congratulated the TDP rank and file, particularly of Kadapa district, for their efforts in making the three-day annual conclave a grand success.

Holding a teleconference with TDP MLAs, MPs and other important leaders, and village-level activists on Friday, Naidu said the party rank and file of Kadapa district strove for the success of Mahanadu.

Naidu said the success of Mahanadu in Kadapa had proved that any programme could be conducted smoothly with the joint efforts of party rank and file. All the State ministers worked like activists, and people in large numbers voluntarily attended the TDP annual conclave, Naidu said.

He said the six TDP resolutions unveiled at Mahanadu should be widely taken to the people. Asserting that the coalition government is winning the trust of all the people, he said there is positivity among the people regarding the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the NDA over the past one year.