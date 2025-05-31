Over 10,000 SSC answer scripts found with errors after reverification in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Exposing serious lapses in evaluation, errors were found in 11,175 scripts involving 10,159 students after the reverification and recounting process of the SSC Public Examinations held in March 2025.
The School Education Department had received a record 66,363 applications - 64,251 for reverification and 2,112 for recounting—from 34,709 of the 6,14,459 students who appeared for the exam. Recounting resulted in just 308 changes, while reverification led to 10,867 corrections, marking an 18% change rate among reviewed cases.
However, gross negligence was reported in a few instances, calculated at 0.00006%. Most discrepancies stemmed from missed entries in total mark calculations or transcription errors on OMR sheets.
In a first for over a decade, the department suspended five evaluators for negligence. The suspended staff reportedly failed to detect errors despite mandatory checks by Assistant Examiners, Special Assistants and Chief Examiners under the three-tier supervision system.
Officials admitted that the evaluation framework, unchanged for over 10 years, has contributed to systemic flaws. Each Assistant Examiner is tasked with reviewing 40 scripts daily, while Special Assistants verify OMR entries, yet errors persist.
To improve accuracy, the department plans to redesign OMR sheets for the 2026 SSC examinations. It has also asked RGUKT to open a special application window from June 5 to 10 for students who missed college admission deadlines due to delayed revised results.
Reverification and recounting outcomes are expected to be finalised by the first week of June. Officials emphasised that the rapid processing of all applications and the suspension of erring staff represent a shift toward transparency and accountability in the examination system.