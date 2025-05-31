Over 10,000 SSC answer scripts found with errors after reverification in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Exposing serious lapses in evaluation, errors were found in 11,175 scripts involving 10,159 students after the reverification and recounting process of the SSC Public Examinations held in March 2025.

The School Education Department had received a record 66,363 applications - 64,251 for reverification and 2,112 for recounting—from 34,709 of the 6,14,459 students who appeared for the exam. Recounting resulted in just 308 changes, while reverification led to 10,867 corrections, marking an 18% change rate among reviewed cases.

However, gross negligence was reported in a few instances, calculated at 0.00006%. Most discrepancies stemmed from missed entries in total mark calculations or transcription errors on OMR sheets.

In a first for over a decade, the department suspended five evaluators for negligence. The suspended staff reportedly failed to detect errors despite mandatory checks by Assistant Examiners, Special Assistants and Chief Examiners under the three-tier supervision system.