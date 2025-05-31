‘P4’ shot to Guntur Municipal Corporation’s Animal Birth Control programme

GUNTUR: Delhi Public School (DPS), in partnership with the Pioneer Group and the Chukkapalli Shankara Rao Charitable Trust, has pledged monthly financial support to the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) for its Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme aimed at reducing the stray dog population.

At a meeting in the Municipal Commissioner’s office on Friday, DPS representative Chukkapalli Rakesh submitted a letter of commitment to Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra and GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu. The pledge supports the State’s ‘P4’ public-private partnership initiative.

The officials said complaints about stray dog attacks have increased, with approximately 30,000 stray dogs identified in the city. The GMC recently deputed a Veterinary Assistant Surgeon from the Animal Husbandry Department to oversee the programme.

The partnering organisations will contribute `3 lakh per month for 10 months to support sterilisations and anti-rabies vaccinations. Officials plan to implement a systematic daily sterilisation schedule to reduce dog bites and rabies spread. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Dr Venkateswara Rao and representatives from DPS, the Pioneer Group and the trust attended the meeting.