VISAKHAPATNAM: President Droupadi Murmu will attend the first convocation of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP), to be held at the Andhra University Convention Centre on RK Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on June 10.

In a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Friday morning, Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, along with University Vice-Chancellor T V Kattimani, discussed the necessary arrangements.

Officials from various departments were instructed to coordinate closely for the smooth conduct of the event.

According to the schedule, the President will arrive at Visakhapatnam International Airport at 11.30 am on June 10 and travel by road to the AU Convention Hall.

The convocation is slated to take place from 12 pm to 1 pm, after which the President will return to the airport and depart.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised the need for beautification and road repairs along the convoy route.