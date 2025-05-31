Red Cross Society to open Jan Aushadhi stores at all Andhra Pradesh govt general hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to make essential medicines more affordable and curb profiteering, the State government has permitted the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) to set up Jan Aushadhi medical stores in all 26 district Government General Hospitals (GGHs).

The decision follows concerns raised by the Director of Medical Education (DME), who noted irregular pricing and profiteering at generic medicine shops in teaching hospitals. Many of these outlets, initially allotted to Self-Help Groups, are now reportedly operated by private individuals offering inconsistent discounts.

The Jan Aushadhi outlets will operate under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a Union government initiative that ensures quality generic medicines at affordable prices. The PMBJP model, overseen by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, sources medicines directly from manufacturers through a transparent tendering process.

Drugs are sold at printed MRP with a fixed 15% margin, ensuring affordability and quality assurance.

Hospital Development Societies, in consultation with the Roads and Buildings Department, will finalise lease rates for the Red Cross-operated outlets. The initiative is expected to regulate access to essential medicines statewide.