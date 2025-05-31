Steps taken for smooth Fair Price shop services in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With all the arrangements completed for the resumption of ration distribution through Fair Price Shops (FPS) across the State from June 1, the traditional public distribution model is set to make a comeback and end the reign of the Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs).

The Civil Supplies Department has conducted successful trial runs and service camps to ensure dealers and infrastructure are fully equipped.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, accompanied by Commissioner Saurabh Gaur, inspected the trial run and reviewed preparedness for the rollout. This strategic shift follows growing dissatisfaction with the MDU system due to irregular deliveries, technical glitches, and significant operational costs, nearly Rs 385 crore annually.

Beneficiaries often faced difficulties locating MDU vehicles, resulting in missed rations and inconvenience, particularly in rural and low-connectivity areas. The reinstated FPS model is designed to be more accessible and accountable.

Ration shops will now operate daily, including Sundays, from 8 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 8 pm, with distribution scheduled between the 1st and 15th of each month.

To enhance convenience and equity, the government has arranged for doorstep delivery of rations between June 1 and 5 to senior citizens above 65 years, persons with disabilities, and elderly couples. Beneficiaries who have relocated to other areas can avail themselves of rations from any FPS under the portability system.