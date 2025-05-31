TDP Digital Army records 10,000+ registrations

KADAPA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the TDP has leveraged cutting-edge digital and AI technologies during its Mahanadu in Kadapa, setting a new benchmark in political tech adoption. It has achieved a record 10,000+ registrations in just two days through its digital stall, marking a milestone in the TDP’s history.

The tech-powered Mahanadu saw enthusiastic participation from the TDP rank and file, who queued up to register themselves for Digital Army, a specialised initiative aimed at countering fake news and misinformation on social media.

The TDP activists scanned QR code at the stall, with many sharing it as status update, and forwarding it to supporters, fuelling a digital wave across platforms.

Unlike previous editions, this year’s Mahanadu featured a dedicated digital desk where tech-savvy volunteers registered individuals eager to become part of the party’s social media counterforce. These ‘Digital Warriors’ will act as fact-checkers, confronting disinformation and promoting accurate narratives about the party and governance.