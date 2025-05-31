TDP Digital Army records 10,000+ registrations

KADAPA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the TDP has leveraged cutting-edge digital and AI technologies during its Mahanadu in Kadapa, setting a new benchmark in political tech adoption. It has achieved a record 10,000+ registrations in just two days through its digital stall, marking a milestone in the TDP’s history.
The tech-powered Mahanadu saw enthusiastic participation from the TDP rank and file, who queued up to register themselves for Digital Army, a specialised initiative aimed at countering fake news and misinformation on social media.
The TDP activists scanned QR code at the stall, with many sharing it as status update, and forwarding it to supporters, fuelling a digital wave across platforms.
Unlike previous editions, this year’s Mahanadu featured a dedicated digital desk where tech-savvy volunteers registered individuals eager to become part of the party’s social media counterforce. These ‘Digital Warriors’ will act as fact-checkers, confronting disinformation and promoting accurate narratives about the party and governance.
The TDP leadership emphasised that social media has become a battlefield, and the spread of fake videos and posts using AI tools has reached alarming levels. The TDP’s Digital Warriors will now play a crucial role in identifying such content, debunking it, and ensuring that verified, trustworthy information reaches the public.
The TDP is said to be the first political party globally to launch a full-fledged Digital Warriors programme. The initiative has garnered massive interest with a special team registering passionate volunteers throughout the three-day event.
Those interested can continue to enrol via this registration link. Additionally, the TDP has stepped up efforts to promote its official app, which has already crossed 10 lakh downloads. The party is also incentivising active users, and pushing for broader reach to expand its digital footprint.