98% of damaged power infrastructure restored: Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Friday declared that over 98 per cent of power infrastructure damaged by Cyclone ‘Montha’ has been restored within 24 hours, crediting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s proactive leadership and the relentless efforts of Electricity department staff.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister revealed the cyclone’s devastating impact on the power grid.

Strong winds exceeding 80 kmph uprooted 12,500 electric poles, damaged 2,900 km of conductors, and affected nearly 3,000 transformers across coastal districts. Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Bapatla bore the brunt of the destruction, with falling trees and flooding compounding the crisis.

As a precautionary measure, power supply was temporarily suspended in high-rainfall zones like Nellore, Kavali, and Machilipatnam, and restored as soon as conditions stabilized. Pre-positioned stockpiles of poles and transformers enabled rapid response.

Teams installed 12,500 new poles, replaced 2,900 km of conductors, and repaired or reinstalled nearly 3,000 transformers.