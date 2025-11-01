ACB special court in Andhra orders attachment of Rs 62.86 crore assets in liquor scam

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step forward in the sensational Andhra Pradesh liquor scam probe, the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Special Court in Vijayawada on Friday granted permission to attach the properties of the accused.

Earlier, the State government had issued GO Nos. 111 and 126 authorising the attachment of assets belonging to the accused. However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) required court approval to proceed.

Granting the request, the ACB court has now paved the way for the SIT to issue warrants against 11 accused individuals in the case.

The court had permitted the seizure of assets linked to the scam after reviewing the SIT’s petition, directing that notices be served to the respondents by August 1. It had authorised the attachment of properties worth Rs 32 crore belonging to the accused.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the total value of assets and cash linked to the accused had risen to Rs 62.86 crore. Although the government had already issued orders for attachment, the process was delayed due to procedural hurdles.

With the ACB court’s latest nod, the SIT is now set to initiate formal attachment and seizure of the identified properties.