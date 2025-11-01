Andhra Pradesh HC directs government to support elderly woman, ward

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government to take responsibility for the rehabilitation and welfare of 90-year-old Nelluri Sheshagiramma and her mentally disabled granddaughter Shyamala from Rayapudi village in Thullur mandal, Guntur district.

While hearing a petition, Justice G Ramakrishna Prasad said the government must ensure lifelong care for Shyamala, who suffers from 90 per cent mental disability. The court observed that the family earlier earned income from borewells on the land acquired by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and directed the authorities to also ensure a source of livelihood for them.

The judge instructed additional special government pleader S Pranathi to submit detailed information on the case and adjourned the matter to next week. Expressing dissatisfaction over certain requests in the petition, the judge remarked that while seeking justice was valid, some pleas were inappropriate and unprecedented.

Pranathi informed the court that Venkayamma owned 1.43 acres and gave it for pooling. Of this, 1.38 acres were sold, and CRDA allotted a returnable plot to the landowner.