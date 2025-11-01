Andhra's Chittoor court awards death sentence to five in murder of ex-mayor, husband

CHITTOOR: The VI Additional District and Sessions Court, Chittoor, awarded the death sentence to five accused (A1 to A5) in the sensational murder case of former Chittoor mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband Mohan in 2015.

Sriram Chandrasekhar alias Chintu (A1), Venkatachalapathi alias Mulabagal Venkatesh (A2), Jaya Prakash Reddy (A3), Manjunath (A4), and M Venkatesu (A5), were brought to the court from the Chittoor district jail for the double murder case trial.

After hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence counsel, and examining the witnesses, the court delivered the verdict on Friday.

All the five accused were found guilty under the IPC Section 120B for criminal conspiracy in executing the double murder. The five accused were awarded the death sentence under the IPC Section 302 read with 120B for the murder of Anuradha and Mohan.

A fine of Rs 70 lakh was imposed on Chintu, and of which Rs 50 lakh would to be paid to the family of the deceased couple, and Rs 20 lakh to Veluri Satish Kumar Naidu (PW 1), who was injured in the attack.