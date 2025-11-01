CM Chandrababu Naidu sets strict deadlines for completion of Amaravati works

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised that the construction of the Capital Amaravati must proceed without delay and be completed within the stipulated timelines.
During a comprehensive review meeting at his camp office on Friday, the CM assessed the progress of infrastructure works, beautification efforts, and the registration of returnable plots for farmers who contributed land.
Naidu sought detailed updates from officials on the status of various projects, including the extent of completion for each structure, availability of workforce, and the supply of materials and machinery by contracting agencies.
He reiterated that specific deadlines have been set for completing key buildings and insisted that these must be strictly adhered to, while maintaining high-quality standards. “Speed in execution must go hand-in-hand with uncompromising quality,” he directed.
The CM announced that he would conduct reviews every 15 days to monitor advancements. Acknowledging minor setbacks due to recent rains, he urged agencies to accelerate work in the coming days to compensate for lost time.
He pointed out that some construction firms have not fully deployed their workforce and machinery, advising them to improve performance immediately. To ensure uninterrupted progress, Naidu instructed coordination with the Mines Department for seamless gravel supplies.
On the registration of returnable plots for farmers, the CM inquired about the current status and directed Minister Narayana and officials to eliminate any hurdles faced by the landowners.
Authorities informed him that registrations for 2,471 farmers remain pending due to minor technical issues and personal matters of the people. Naidu assured that he would soon hold a direct meeting with the capital region farmers to address their concerns.
Stressing equal priority to aesthetics, the Chief Minister said greenery, beautification, and cleanliness in Amaravati should match the importance given to core infrastructure. He warned against any compromises in gardening and landscaping.
Narayana’s Dubai tour begins on Nov 3
Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development Ponguru Narayana will visit Dubai & Abu Dhabi from November 3 to 6 to attract investors and to promote the opportunities for various sectors in Amaravati. Orders to this effect were issued by the State government on Friday.