CM Chandrababu Naidu sets strict deadlines for completion of Amaravati works

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised that the construction of the Capital Amaravati must proceed without delay and be completed within the stipulated timelines.

During a comprehensive review meeting at his camp office on Friday, the CM assessed the progress of infrastructure works, beautification efforts, and the registration of returnable plots for farmers who contributed land.

Naidu sought detailed updates from officials on the status of various projects, including the extent of completion for each structure, availability of workforce, and the supply of materials and machinery by contracting agencies.

He reiterated that specific deadlines have been set for completing key buildings and insisted that these must be strictly adhered to, while maintaining high-quality standards. “Speed in execution must go hand-in-hand with uncompromising quality,” he directed.

The CM announced that he would conduct reviews every 15 days to monitor advancements. Acknowledging minor setbacks due to recent rains, he urged agencies to accelerate work in the coming days to compensate for lost time.