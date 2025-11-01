CM Chandrababu Naidu warns TDP leaders against indiscipline, vows strict action on violations

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that discipline is the strength of TDP, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has warned that stringent action will be taken against those leaders violating the party line.

Naidu, who visited the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, met the key leaders, and discussed the latest political developments.

According to sources, going by the conflict involving Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and Tiruvuru MLA Kolikapudi Srinivas, Naidu directed the party disciplinary committee to talk to both the leaders, and submit a report to him, and he would settle the issue after his return from London. Naidu said he will visit the TDP headquarters once in a week, and be available to the party cadre.

Observing that the official machinery and leaders of the coalition government worked together, and minimised the loss of life and property during Cyclone Montha to a great extent, he said they stood with the people in the difficult time. He lauded the services rendered by TDP functionaries to the people during the cyclone.

Taking the details of those leaders who did not participate in the cyclone relief operations, he said the performance of each and every leader is being recorded.

While the NDA government was striving to mitigate the loss of life and property during the cyclone, the YSRCP unleashed a false propaganda. The YSRCP seems to have been hurt because the cyclone did not cause much damage to the State, he observed. Naidu wanted the TDP cadre to effectively counter the false propaganda of the YSRCP.

The Chief Minister alleged that the YSRCP was trying to protect the accused in the TTD Parakamani theft case, which hurt the sentiments of devotees.

Later, he received grievances from the people, and promised to resolve them at the earliest. He also visited the Nutriful Centre in the TDP office.