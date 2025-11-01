CM Chandrababu Naidu, wife Bhuvaneswari to leave for London today for award ceremony

VIJAYAWADA: As part of his personal tour, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, will leave for London from Hyderabad on Saturday night.

NTR Trust Managing Trustee and Heritage Foods Managing Director Nara Bhuvaneswari will receive the ‘Distinguished Fellowship 2025 Award from the Institute of Directors (IoD), London, on November 4 at the Global Convention Hall.

She will also receive the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance for Heritage Foods. The IoD will confer the honours in recognition of her contributions to social empowerment and corporate excellence.

Earlier recipients of the Distinguished Fellowship include former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Hinduja Group Co-Chairman Gopichand Hinduja, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives Chairperson Rajashree Birla, Sun Pharma MD Dilip Sanghvi, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority MD Saeed Mohammed, and Hero Enterprises Chairman Sanjiv Goenka.

The CM will participate in several programmes in London to invite industrialists and NRIs to the ‘CII Partnership Summit’ in Visakhapatnam.