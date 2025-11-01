Cyclone Montha causes Rs 5,244 crore loss in Andhra Pradesh: Report

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has suffered an estimated loss of Rs 5,244 crore due to Montha cyclone, according to a preliminary report submitted by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand to the Central government. The cyclone affected 1,434 villages and 48 urban areas, with heavy rainfall recorded in 161 mandals.

The report said 4,794 km of Roads and Buildings (R&B) roads and 311 culverts and bridges were damaged, causing a loss of Rs 2,794 crore. Another 862 km of Panchayat Raj roads and related structures suffered damage worth Rs 454 crore. Infrastructure in urban areas was damaged to the tune of Rs 109 crore.

In the agriculture sector, crops in 1.38 lakh hectares were damaged, resulting in a loss of Rs 829 crore and affecting 1.74 lakh farmers. Horticultural crops in 12,215 hectares worth Rs 40 crore were destroyed, causing losses to 23,979 farmers.

The aqua sector suffered losses of Rs 514 crore, while 2,261 animals perished in the cyclone. The power sector incurred damage to the extent of Rs 19 crore with the collapse of 2,817 electric poles and disruption of power lines.

The irrigation sector loss was pegged at Rs 234 crore.

In all, 3,045 houses were damaged across 23 districts. The health sector too suffered a loss of Rs 122 crore with widespread damage to anganwadi centres and primary health centres (PHCs).