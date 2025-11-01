Cyclone Montha deals a heavy blow to Andhra prawn farmers

ONGOLE: Prawn farmers in Prakasam and West Godavari districts are facing heavy losses following the recent Montha cyclone, which caused widespread damage to aquaculture ponds along the coast. The sector is also grappling with additional challenges such as power cuts, high US import tariffs, and prawn diseases triggered by erratic weather.

Andhra Pradesh has about 2.5 lakh acres under prawn culture along the coastline from Gudur to Srikakulam. However, the cyclone’s heavy rains, floods, and gales devastated large tracts of prawn farms, especially in Prakasam district and parts of West Godavari. In West Godavari, nearly 2,000 acres of ponds were damaged, including about 1,200 acres in the Nalli creek area.

In Prakasam district, prawns are farmed over 18,000 acres spread across Tanguturu, Singarayakonda, Kothapatnam, Ongole, Naguluppalapadu, and Jarugumalli mandals. Most farmers rear the Tiger prawn variety, while some prefer L. vannamei. Nearly 1,000 acres of ponds were affected by floods, and several others remain submerged, making assessment of losses difficult. Farmers said seeds in around 300 acres were completely washed away, resulting in losses of about Rs 2 lakh per acre due to wasted expenditure on seed, feed, and labour.

The floodwaters have diluted salinity levels, hampering prawn growth. Prolonged cloudy weather and temperature drops have stressed the prawns, reducing feeding activity. To maintain water quality, farmers have had to run aerators for longer hours and rely on generators amid power cuts, adding to their financial woes.

The AP South Coastal Districts Prawn Farmers Association (APSCDPFA) plans to meet Prakasam officials soon to seek compensation for cyclone-hit farmers and urge the government to introduce an insurance policy for aqua farmers.

“The government must extend a helping hand to prawn farmers,” said Duggineni Gopinath, general secretary of the association.