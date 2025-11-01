Dy CM Pawan Kalyan directs officials to ensure relief for Cyclone Montha victims in Kakinada district

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan directed Kakinada district officials to ensure that every individual affected by Cyclone Montha receives fair compensation and relief. He emphasised the need for accurate assessment of crop and property damage and instructed officials to ensure that all eligible victims receive government aid without delay.

During a video conference with the Kakinada District Collector, SP, and various departmental officers, Pawan Kalyan reviewed the post-cyclone situation in the Pithapuram constituency and issued directions on relief and restoration works. He advised officials to maintain proper sanitation and drinking water facilities in coastal villages and send regular reports from fishing hamlets along the shoreline.

Collector Shan Mohan reported that 21 mandals and seven municipalities were affected, with 61 houses damaged and over 41,900 families impacted, including 27,000 fishermen and 313 handloom families. Crop loss was reported in 21,711 hectares, affecting over 33,000 farmers.

Pawan Kalyan instructed authorities to stand by the farmers during damage assessments and ensure immediate compensation for damaged houses. He also ordered the construction of temporary stone walls at Uppada and other vulnerable coastal areas to prevent sea erosion until permanent barriers are built.

The Deputy CM specifically reviewed flood conditions in Uppada, Mulapeta, Konapapeta, and Mallavaram, urging immediate drainage, sanitation, and mosquito control measures.