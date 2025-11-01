EAGLE organises unity rally, drug awareness drive to mark Police Day

VIJAYAWADA: A rally and drug awareness programme were held in Kanchikacherla on Friday as part of Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Day and National Unity Day observances.

Elite Anti-Narcotic Group for Law and Enforcement (EAGLE) Superintendent of Police K Nagesh Babu and Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police A Bala Gangadhar Tilak led the rally to promote national unity and honour police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Later, the EAGLE team conducted a drug awareness session at MIC College of Engineering to educate students on the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of building a drug-free society.

EAGLE Circle Inspector M. Ravindra explained the factors leading students toward drug addiction, its severe consequences, and preventive measures.

He also elaborated on the NDPS Act, stressing the legal implications and punishments for related offences.

“The youth must stay vigilant and report any drug-related activity to the EAGLE toll-free helpline 1972,” Ravindra said.

He urged students to actively participate in State-level anti-drug initiatives such as Operation Safe Campus, Operation Garuda, and Operation Eagle.

More than 600 students took a collective oath to stay away from drugs, echoing the slogan “Drugs Vaddu Bro” (Say No to Drugs, Bro).