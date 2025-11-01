Ekta Rally held to mark Patel’s 150th birth anniversary in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP organised an Ekta Rally in Vijayawada on Friday.

The rally, which began at the IGMC Stadium and concluded at Benz Circle, witnessed enthusiastic participation from party leaders, workers, and citizens.

BJP State President PVN Madhav and MP Kesineni Sivanath led the rally, which was held to promote national unity and pay tribute to India’s first Home Minister.

Addressing the gathering, BJP State President PVN Madhav described Sardar Patel as a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in uniting the country after Independence.

“It was because of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that we stand today as one nation, moving forward with freedom and confidence,” he said.

He recalled Patel’s monumental efforts in integrating 560 princely states into the Indian Union and his unwavering commitment to preserving the nation’s unity and integrity.

The BJP State President also referred to Patel’s strong stand on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, which, he said, was finally resolved through the abrogation of Article 370 by the Narendra Modi government in 2019.

Calling upon citizens to emulate Patel’s ideals, Madhav urged people to support the Vocal for Local campaign and promote Swadeshi products to strengthen national self-reliance and unity.