Narrow gate, weak grill, and no crowd control: Survivors recall horror of Andhra temple stampede

Survivors of the Venkateswara Swamy temple tragedy in Kasibugga town of Srikakulam district have blamed the use of a single narrow gate for both entry and exit, weak infrastructure, and complete lack of crowd control for the stampede-like situation that killed nine devotees and injured several others on Saturday.

According to a PTI report, devotees said chaos broke out when the only gate was suddenly opened, allowing those who had completed their darshan to exit even as another wave of worshippers tried to enter. The resulting crush caused people to fall over one another, and a weak steel grill gave way, trapping several devotees underneath.

“The approach to the temple is very narrow. There were many people and only a single entry and exit point. As people jostled, we fell down. The steel grill was also very weak. The grill people were holding onto broke, and everybody fell,” recalled an autorickshaw driver from Dharmapuram village, who survived the tragedy. He said about 20 devotees from his village had travelled in two autorickshaws to the temple.

“A boy who was also standing under the grill died. He was about 12 years old,” he said quietly.

Another survivor, a woman undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the temple management had first closed the gate after letting some devotees in and then suddenly reopened it. “Opening the gate at once led to those coming out pushing against us,” she said. “I fell down, and three people fell on me.”

Another male survivor said the crowd was pushing against the closed gate when it suddenly opened from the other side. “Those returning came down with force. Because of their pressure, the people standing near the door and on the staircase could not stand. They all fell over one another,” he said, adding that the tragedy could have been avoided if the temple management had used separate routes for entry and exit. “There were provisions, but they did not use them.”