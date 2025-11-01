Network hospitals call off 21-day strike after Andhra government payout, resume NTR Vaidya Seva services

VIJAYAWADA: Network hospitals under the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust called off their 21-day strike on Friday, and resumed services statewide, following successful negotiations with the Andhra Pradesh government.

The breakthrough came after Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav assured the Andhra Pradesh Super Speciality Hospitals Association (ASHA) of immediate financial relief, and a permanent solution to its long-pending dues.

The government has committed to releasing Rs 250 crore by November 15 as a third tranche of payment, while agreeing to a One-Time Settlement (OTS) mechanism to clear the remaining Rs 2,500 crore dues, ideally by the end of November.

A Joint Committee with ASHA representatives will also be formed to formulate the upcoming Universal Health Coverage (UHC) policy, and revise the Request for Proposal (RFP) for fair, transparent, and sustainable operations. The agreement was reached during a crucial meeting at the Health Minister’s chamber in the State Secretariat, attended by ASHA leaders and NTR Vaidya Seva Trust CEO Dinesh Kumar.

“I have discussed the dues issue with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He is fully committed to a permanent solution to the issue via OTS. Until then, I will ensure another Rs 250 crore is released. ASHA will be a stakeholder in UHC decisions. We are deploying 50 doctors on a war footing to scrutinise pending bills. With the government’s positive stance, resume services immediately in the interest of patients,” the Minister said.

ASHA expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, the Health Minister, NTR Vaidya Seva Vice-Chairman S Sudhakar, CEO Dinesh Kumar, and Principal Secretaries of Finance and Health for their “proactive and empathetic response.”