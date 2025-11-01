Nine devotees feared dead in stampede at temple in Andhra's Kasibugga

SRIKAKULAM: At least nine people are feared dead in a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, on Saturday.

Devotees had arrived at the temple for darshan on Ekadashi in the holy month of Karthikamasam.

According to initial reports, the crowd swelled beyond expected numbers and authorities were unable to manage the crowd effectively, leading to the stampede.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

“The stampede at Kashibugga Venkateswara Temple is deeply distressing. It is extremely tragic that devotees have lost their lives in this unfortunate event. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased,” he said in a statement.

He instructed officials to provide immediate medical care to the injured and directed local authorities and public representatives to oversee relief efforts at the temple.

State Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu rushed to the spot on learning about the tragedy. He spoke to temple officials and reviewed the relief measures.

“I extend my condolences to the bereaved families. The injured are being given the best possible treatment,” he said.

The Minister also confirmed that additional police forces had been deployed to bring the situation under control.

Officials are investigating the sequence of events that led to the stampede and are working to restore order at the temple premises.