Oncologists lay emphasis on early detection of breast cancer at awareness programme in Andhra

Divisional Railway Hospital, Vijayawada Division, SCR observes World Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
VIJAYAWADA: As part of World Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a special awareness programme was organised on Friday at the Divisional Railway Hospital to promote breast cancer prevention, early detection, and timely treatment among women.

Additional Chief Medical Superintendent Dr M Jaideep welcomed the gathering and shared insights on the rising incidence of breast cancer in India.

He highlighted this year’s theme, “Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters,” emphasising that every woman’s experience with breast cancer deserves empathy.

Consultant Medical Oncologist Dr K Lakshmi Priyadarshini delivered a presentation on the causes, symptoms, early recognition of breast cancer.

