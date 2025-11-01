Panduranga Utsavalu begin on a grand note in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The famous Sri Panduranga Swamy annual Utsavalu kicked off on a grand and devotional note at Chilakalapudi, near Machilipatnam, on Friday, the auspicious occasion of Karthika Ekadasi.
The Chilakalapudi Panduranga Swamy Temple is regarded as the second most revered and sacred shrine of Lord Vithal in the country, next only to the famous temple at Pandharipuram in Maharashtra.
Every year, lakhs of devotees visit the temple during Karthika Masam from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states to have darshan of the deity.
The celebrations will continue for six days until November 5 (full moon day), featuring daily pujas, bhajans, hymn recitations, vrathas, and devotional programmes celebrating the divine glory of Lord Panduranga Vithal.
The temple, constructed in 1929 by Sri Bhakta Narasimham and still under the stewardship of his sons and grandsons, stands as a major spiritual landmark on the Andhra coast.
The temple complex spans over 6 acres, featuring 108 divya desams, including small temples dedicated to Lord Vigneswara, Veerabhadra Swamy, Radha, Rukmini, Satyabhama, Hanuman, Bhakta Tukaram, and others.
A 350-year-old banyan tree and a koneru (stepwell) are also part of the temple premises, where devotees perform pradakshina (circumambulation) seeking divine blessings.
The Utsavalu, which was discontinued decades ago, was revived in 2004 by Minister Kollu Ravindra and has been continuing ever since.
Infact, the familiar Machilipatnam (Manginapudi) beach is just 12 km away.
Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, who offered silk robes to the deity along with APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao to mark the celebrations’ launch, said that after Pandharipuram, the Machilipatnam Panduranga Swamy Temple is the only other shrine in India where such grand celebrations are held in honour of Lord Panduranga.
“The celebrations were discontinued nearly 50 years ago, before being revived in 2014. The Police, Revenue, and Sanitation Departments are working in coordination to ensure smooth and magnificent celebrations. The government is extending all necessary facilities for the devotees and appeals to the public to actively participate and make the event successful,” he added.
The Minister urged devotees to participate in the ongoing celebrations, including Kalyanam (Divine Wedding) on November 1, Rathotsavam (Chariot Festival) on November 2, Teppotsavam (Boat Festival) on November 3, Samudra Harathi, and Sacred Sea Bath at Manginapudi Beach on November 5.