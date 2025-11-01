Panduranga Utsavalu begin on a grand note in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The famous Sri Panduranga Swamy annual Utsavalu kicked off on a grand and devotional note at Chilakalapudi, near Machilipatnam, on Friday, the auspicious occasion of Karthika Ekadasi.

The Chilakalapudi Panduranga Swamy Temple is regarded as the second most revered and sacred shrine of Lord Vithal in the country, next only to the famous temple at Pandharipuram in Maharashtra.

Every year, lakhs of devotees visit the temple during Karthika Masam from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states to have darshan of the deity.

The celebrations will continue for six days until November 5 (full moon day), featuring daily pujas, bhajans, hymn recitations, vrathas, and devotional programmes celebrating the divine glory of Lord Panduranga Vithal.

The temple, constructed in 1929 by Sri Bhakta Narasimham and still under the stewardship of his sons and grandsons, stands as a major spiritual landmark on the Andhra coast.

The temple complex spans over 6 acres, featuring 108 divya desams, including small temples dedicated to Lord Vigneswara, Veerabhadra Swamy, Radha, Rukmini, Satyabhama, Hanuman, Bhakta Tukaram, and others.

A 350-year-old banyan tree and a koneru (stepwell) are also part of the temple premises, where devotees perform pradakshina (circumambulation) seeking divine blessings.