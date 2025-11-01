Parakamani case: Andhra Pradesh HC issues notices to top officials

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notices to respondents, including the Principal Secretary of the Endowments Department, Member Secretary of the AP State Legal Services Authority, Chairman of the Tirupati

Mandal Legal Services Authority, Director General of CID, Executive Officer of TTD, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer, Inspector of Tirupati I Town Police Station, former Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer (AVSO) Y Satish Kumar, and accused CV Ravikumar, in connection with the Parakamani theft case.

A division bench comprising Justice R Raghunandan Rao and Justice Subhendu Samanta gave directions while hearing a suo motu case registered to determine the legality of the Lok Adalat order that permitted a compromise between the Vigilance Officer and the accused in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Parakamani theft case. The court postponed the matter to November 17.

The issue dates back to 2023, when TTD employee Ravikumar was caught stealing US dollars from the Parakamani, the temple’s treasury counting centre. However, on September 9, 2023, the case was reportedly compromised before a Lok Adalat by then AVSO Y Satish Kumar and the accused, without the approval of the TTD Board or the Executive Officer (EO) .