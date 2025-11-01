Student dies by suicide after alleged harassment by female faculty in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 21-year-old allegedly died by suicide on Friday, after being ‘sexually harassed’ by female lecturers at a private degree college under the jurisdiction of MVP police station in Visakhapatnam. The deceased was identified as Sai Teja, a final year degree student, and a resident of MVP Colony.

Speaking to the TNIE, the college students alleged that Sai Teja resorted to the extreme step due to sexual harassment by female lecturers. They accused the female lecturers of harassing the student to rewrite the practical records.

Responding to the incident, the college principal said, “We will take action once a written complaint is submitted by the family members of the deceased student against the female lecturers responsible for the incident.”

The MVP Police Station Circle Inspector confirmed that the student committed suicide by hanging himself at his house. Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased student, a case was registered. The body was shifted to King George Hospital for postmortem, the CI said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)