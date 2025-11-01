Youths from Andhra trapped in Myanmar after job scam, seek government help to return safely

SRIKAKULAM: Several youths from the North Andhra region have been detained reportedly in Myanmar for several days. As per the videos and voice notes sent by two people, Jagadeesh and Sai Kumar, on Friday, they were lured by an agent who promised CBT jobs in Thailand.

“We believed the agent and paid him money. After reaching Thailand, we had no work for several days. Later, we were forcibly taken across the border into Myanmar, risking our lives,” they said in the video.

The youths said they were forced to engage in illegal online scamming activities in Myanmar. “The army surrounded our area, and the situation has turned critical. We are hiding in rooms without food or water, as both the army and rebel groups are moving around with weapons,” they said.

They appealed to Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Tribal Welfare Minister G Sandhya Rani, and others to help return safely.