AP records 8.7 per cent revevue growth, thanks to GST 2.0

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has reported a strong 8.77% year-on-year growth in Net GST collections for October 2025, despite recent tax rate reductions and the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms.

The State collected Rs 3,021 crore in net GST revenue, making it the second-highest October collection since the GST regime was introduced in 2017. Gross GST collections stood at Rs 3,490 crore, ranking third among October performances.

The growth comes in the wake of significant tax policy changes, including reduced rates on consumer essentials, durables, pharmaceuticals, and cement, as well as the withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance.

The GST Compensation Cess was also removed from all items except tobacco products. Despite these reductions, increased consumption and enhanced compliance mechanisms contributed to the revenue surge.

State GST (SGST) collections reached Rs 1,247 crore, marking a 6.2% increase over October 2024. IGST settlements added Rs 1,773 crore to the State’s revenue, reflecting a 10.65% rise. Petroleum VAT collections grew by 7.88%, totalling Rs 1,282 crore, while Professional Tax collections surged by 18.26% in October alone and 46.55% cumulatively for the fiscal year.