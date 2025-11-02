CM Chandrababu Naidu honours 137 officials for cyclone relief works

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday felicitated 137 officials and personnel for their exemplary service during Cyclone Montha, presenting them with mementos and certificates at a special appreciation event held at his camp office. Describing the collective response as “true team spirit and teamwork,” the CM urged the state to face future disasters with the same resolve.
Addressing the gathering, Naidu said every crisis presents an opportunity. “On behalf of the people, I thank every individual in the State who helped minimise the damage from Cyclone Montha. The government machinery and public representatives worked in perfect coordination,” he remarked, announcing plans to develop a comprehensive manual based on the cyclone experience to guide future disaster management.
The CM credited the NDA coalition’s inclusive approach for the effective containment of losses. “We overcame two perennial challenges—drought in Rayalaseema and cyclones in coastal Andhra.
Through efficient water management and project execution, we eliminated drought in Rayalaseema. This time, with technology support and a dedicated team, we tackled Montha successfully,” he said.
Highlighting the five-point formula—monitoring, alerts, rescue, rehabilitation, and normalisation—Naidu explained how AI models, the AWARE 2.0 system, real-time warnings, and 602 drones enabled proactive flood management.
“We cleared canals in advance, issued alerts via satellites, drones, and CCTV, and ensured water flowed freely despite heavy rains, preventing major flooding,” he added.
Naidu recounted rescues, including saving Sheik Munna from the Parchuru stream and 15 people trapped in a prayer hall. “Ministers, MPs, MLAs, NDRF, SDRF, police, and officials from the CS to the village level—all worked as one. This program recognises efforts and inspires others,” he said.
The Chief Minister announced an upcoming statewide alert system.
“Earlier, announcements required beating drums in villages. Now, through RTGS, we send warnings directly via microphones. Soon, we will establish a system to issue alerts from the capital to every village,” he revealed.
Similar appreciation events will be organised at the district level. The programme was attended by CS Vijayanand, Ministers Anitha, Kandula Durgesh, Vasamsetti Subhash, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, N Ramakrishna Reddy, several MPs, MLAs, and officials.