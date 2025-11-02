CM Chandrababu Naidu honours 137 officials for cyclone relief works

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday felicitated 137 officials and personnel for their exemplary service during Cyclone Montha, presenting them with mementos and certificates at a special appreciation event held at his camp office. Describing the collective response as “true team spirit and teamwork,” the CM urged the state to face future disasters with the same resolve.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said every crisis presents an opportunity. “On behalf of the people, I thank every individual in the State who helped minimise the damage from Cyclone Montha. The government machinery and public representatives worked in perfect coordination,” he remarked, announcing plans to develop a comprehensive manual based on the cyclone experience to guide future disaster management.

The CM credited the NDA coalition’s inclusive approach for the effective containment of losses. “We overcame two perennial challenges—drought in Rayalaseema and cyclones in coastal Andhra.

Through efficient water management and project execution, we eliminated drought in Rayalaseema. This time, with technology support and a dedicated team, we tackled Montha successfully,” he said.

Highlighting the five-point formula—monitoring, alerts, rescue, rehabilitation, and normalisation—Naidu explained how AI models, the AWARE 2.0 system, real-time warnings, and 602 drones enabled proactive flood management.